Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal likely to be elevated in CPM cadre

By Express News Service

KANNUR: On the eve of electing new members of central committee and politburo, speculations were rife that Finance Minister KN Balagopal was being considered for a higher role in the party. It's learnt that Balagopal, now a state secretariat member, could make it to the top leadership without delay.

Highly placed sources said that the central leadership is keen to have him going to Delhi and taking up an important role.

According to sources, general secretary Sitaram Yechury has asked Balagopal whether he's willing to move to Delhi to work at the party centre, in which case he may have to leave his parliamentary position. Balagopal is more or less sure to make it to the central committee.

There are speculations that the leadership wants to induct him into the central committee and give him an immediate promotion to the top decision-making body. Another possibility is to induct him into the Central committee and make him part of the central secretariat which is kind of a stepping stone to the politburo.