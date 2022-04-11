STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress slaps show-cause notice on veteran KV Thomas for attending CPM seminar in Kannur

Earlier in the day, Thomas told reporters here that he would continue to be a Congressman till his last breath whatever might be the decision of the leadership

Published: 11th April 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 05:29 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader KV Thomas (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress disciplinary committee decided to serve a show-cause notice on veteran leader and former Union minister KV Thomas for attending a seminar organised in connection with the 23rd party congress of the CPM in Kannur. AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar who is in charge of Kerala told reporters in New Delhi that Thomas has been asked to furnish a reply within seven days of receipt of the notice.

“This is the procedure we follow. We will decide on the further course of action after examining his reply,” said Tariq Anwar. A meeting of the disciplinary committee chaired by working committee member AK Antony discussed the complaint filed by KPCC president K Sudhakaran on Saturday. In a formal complaint to AICC president Sonia Gandhi, Sudhakaran demanded stringent and model disciplinary action against Thomas as he had violated a directive from Sonia to refrain from attending the seminar and casting aspersions on the national leadership.

Earlier in the day, Thomas told reporters here that he would continue to be a Congressman till his last breath whatever might be the decision of the leadership. Thomas attended the seminar on Centre-state relations in Kannur on Saturday, sharing the dais with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

