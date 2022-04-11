STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

‘Party stood with backward classes’

Speaking to TNIE, the CPM’s Dalit face insists that the party has always had many people from socially backward classes for long. 

Published: 11th April 2022 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Chandra Dome

By Anil S
Express News Service

KANNUR: Ironically, the CPM, which boasts of being a party of the working class, never had a Dalit face in its politburo in its 58-year-old history. Realising the social relevance of sending out a clear message to the masses, the CPM of late, has tried to rectify this glaring lacuna by inducting Dalit leader Ram Chandra Dome into the PB.  Speaking to TNIE, the CPM’s Dalit face insists that the party has always had many people from socially backward classes for long. 

Do you think the party’s decision to have a Dalit face will draw in newer sections to the party? 
Yes. It’s been a party tradition to elect political leaders from all strata of society. The party hopes to get credence from Dalits, working class and other marginalised sections of society. This has always been the basic perception of the party.

Immediate impact of this decision? 
Inducting a Dalit face into the politburo will send out a message to the masses that the party has been working for the emancipation of the socially backward, the working class, the marginalised sections of society and the toiling class. Hundreds of comrades from socially backward positions have been working with the party for long. It’s a natural process of choosing leaders. It’s a great responsibility bestowed on me. 

Will this reflect electorally? 
This was not done with an eye on elections. It’s a step towards the uplift of the socially marginalised sections of society.  

Why did the experiment of Bahujan Left Front in Telangana fail?
The question is not whether we fight as part of an electoral front of not. It is aimed at a relentless fight to bring in much-needed socio-economic changes for the uplift of society as a whole.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Chandra Dome CPM CPM Politburo
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp