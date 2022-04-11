‘Party stood with backward classes’

Anil S By

Express News Service

KANNUR: Ironically, the CPM, which boasts of being a party of the working class, never had a Dalit face in its politburo in its 58-year-old history. Realising the social relevance of sending out a clear message to the masses, the CPM of late, has tried to rectify this glaring lacuna by inducting Dalit leader Ram Chandra Dome into the PB. Speaking to TNIE, the CPM’s Dalit face insists that the party has always had many people from socially backward classes for long.

Do you think the party’s decision to have a Dalit face will draw in newer sections to the party?

Yes. It’s been a party tradition to elect political leaders from all strata of society. The party hopes to get credence from Dalits, working class and other marginalised sections of society. This has always been the basic perception of the party.

Immediate impact of this decision?

Inducting a Dalit face into the politburo will send out a message to the masses that the party has been working for the emancipation of the socially backward, the working class, the marginalised sections of society and the toiling class. Hundreds of comrades from socially backward positions have been working with the party for long. It’s a natural process of choosing leaders. It’s a great responsibility bestowed on me.

Will this reflect electorally?

This was not done with an eye on elections. It’s a step towards the uplift of the socially marginalised sections of society.

Why did the experiment of Bahujan Left Front in Telangana fail?

The question is not whether we fight as part of an electoral front of not. It is aimed at a relentless fight to bring in much-needed socio-economic changes for the uplift of society as a whole.