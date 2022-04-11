Sabarimala temple opened for 8-day Vishu festival

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here was opened on Sunday for the eight-day Vishu festival. Melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru at 5 pm. No rituals were performed at the sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice of the temple.

Vishukani darshan on Friday

The annual ‘Vishukani’ darshan for the devotees will be held between 4am and 6am on Friday, the second day of the Malayalam month of Medam. As part of ‘Vishukani,’ the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be decorated with flowers and garlands and fruits. Mangoes and jackfruit will be kept in front of the idol before the closure of the sreekovil at 10pm on Thursday.

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan and member Manoj Charalel will be present on the occasion. Kalabhabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will be performed as part of the Vishu day.

As part of kalabhabhishekam, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple in the presence of the melsanthi at 6.30am after mahaganapathi homam. The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja. The temple will be closed on April 18.