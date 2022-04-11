STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Sabarimala temple opened for 8-day Vishu festival

No rituals were performed at the sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice of the temple. 

Published: 11th April 2022 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 03:13 AM   |  A+A-

Melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri opening the sreekovil of Sabarimala temple in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru on Sunday

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa here was opened on Sunday for the eight-day Vishu festival. Melsanthi Parameswaran Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil in the presence of thantri Mahesh Mohanaru at 5 pm. No rituals were performed at the sreekovil in the evening as part of the ongoing practice of the temple. 

Vishukani darshan on Friday
The annual ‘Vishukani’ darshan for the devotees will be held between 4am and 6am on Friday, the second day of the Malayalam month of Medam. As part of ‘Vishukani,’ the idol of Lord Ayyappa will be decorated with flowers and garlands and fruits. Mangoes and jackfruit will be kept in front of the idol before the closure of the sreekovil at 10pm on Thursday.  

Travancore Devaswom Board president K Ananthagopan and member Manoj Charalel will be present on the occasion. Kalabhabhishekam, padi pooja and pushpabhishekam will be performed as part of the Vishu day. 

As part of kalabhabhishekam, the thantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam of the temple in the presence of the melsanthi at 6.30am after mahaganapathi homam. The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol during uchcha pooja. The temple will be closed on April 18.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarimala Vishu festival
India Matters
Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
In Shehbaz Sharif's ancestral village in Punjab, people nurture hope of better India-Pak ties
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo | ANI)
Unemployment? 2 lakh posts continue to remain vacant in Indian Railways
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath likely to find a place on BJP Parliamentary Board soon
Political strategist Prashant Kishor. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey, EPS)
Big divide in Gujarat Congress over Prashant Kishor's possible induction as strategist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp