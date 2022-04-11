Son hacks parents to death after argument over planting a mango sapling in front yard

Gopika Varrier By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: Inchakkundu residents returning after the Palm Sunday prayers were shocked to see Subrahmanian and Chandrika lying in a pool of blood in front of their house, while their son, Aneesh, stood beside them with a sickle.

In the morning, their neighbours noted a quarrel developing between Aneesh and his parents. Though such quarrels were frequent in the family, the one on Sunday ended up in a bone-chilling crime.

“The couple was planting a mango sapling in the front yard. Aneesh questioned this and asked them not to do so. But his parents went ahead with their act. Aneesh then brandished the sickle and threatened them, following which they ran out of the house. He went after his parents and hacked them,” said a neighbour, who did not wish to be named.

The neighbours who witnessed the unfortunate incident also said that they were not in a situation to intervene as he was standing there with the weapon.

They pointed out that even after hacking them, Aneesh stood there to ensure that they died, and then took out his mobile phone and informed the Vellikkulangara police before escaping.

“He created such a terror that we were left shocked and helpless,” said the neighbour.

Thrissur Rural SP Aishwarya Dongre told The New Indian Express that they had already traced the CCTV visuals of Aneesh.

“We are yet to confirm the exact spot where Aneesh is hiding, but we are after him. The investigation is also progressing on aspects like what provoked him,” Dongre said.

Though neighbours had reported that Aneesh was mentally unstable, the police can confirm it only after a medical examination, the officer added.