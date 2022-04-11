STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sunnis resent new uniform for Lakshadweep students

SKSSF state secretariat meeting felt that the move amounts to an attack on the culture of the people of the island and destroy their independence.

Published: 11th April 2022 03:11 AM

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) has asked the Centre to reconsider the new instructions regarding the uniform for school students in Lakshadweep.

SKSSF state secretariat meeting felt that the move amounts to an attack on the culture of the people of the island and destroy their independence. “The Central government is imposing various measures completely disregarding the sentiments of the people of the locality,” a statement issued after the meeting said.

SKSSF asked all sections of people to jointly fight against the move. SKSSF state president Panakkad Syed Hamid Ali Shihab Thangal, general secretary Rasheed Faizi Vellayikkode, Syed Faqrudeen Thangal, Sathar Panthaloor and others attended the meeting.

The Sunni organisation is upset by a document issued by the education department in Lakshadweep which gave direction for stitching the uniform. The document says that the uniform for the girl students up to Class 5 will be skirt and half-sleeve shirt and for girls from Class 6 to Plus Two will be divided skirt and half-sleeve shirt.

For boys studying up to Class 5, the uniform will be half pants and half-sleeve shirts and for students up to Plus Two, it will be full pants and half-sleeve shirts. The issue is likely to become a controversy like the one on the hijab ban at the educational institutions in Karnataka.

Comments(1)

  • R S Chakravarti
    Unnecessary changes should be avoided.
    21 hours ago reply
