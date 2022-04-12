STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
App to let people access Kerala local govt services soon

Currently, all 941 panchayats are linked with the citizen service portal of LSG dept

Published: 12th April 2022 06:46 AM

By MS Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will launch a mobile app for people to access various online services offered by local self-government institutions. The app — being launched as part of the citizen service portal initiative of the LSG department — is likely to be rolled out within a few months. 

Currently, all the 941 panchayats in the state are linked with the citizen service portal — citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in — that offers online services. According to the Information Kerala Mission, which manages the portal, municipalities and corporations will be integrated with the system in a few months. People living in panchayats can avail of 213 services — from obtaining various licences and certificates to property tax payment — through the portal. 

The e-services were launched 10 months ago and 309 panchayats were included in the first phase. The remaining panchayats were integrated last week. So far, over two lakh applications have been received on the portal. Of them, services were provided in 1.55 lakh cases and the remaining applications are being processed. Malappuram tops the list with 32,301 users followed by Kozhikode (20,674) and Thissur (19,747).   

The portal users can pay the application fees online. The certificate or receipt of the service will be delivered to the user’s registered email ID. The 213 services available on the portal include those related to birth, death and marriage registrations; services related to buildings, ownership and residential certificates, BPL, social security pensions, licences and permissions for industries, commercial establishments, farms and hospitals and complaints on various tax assessments. People can also approach the Akshaya centres for availing of the portal’s services.

