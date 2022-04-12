STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM to take lead in unifying secular forces against Hindutva: Yechury

The state elections are being hijacked by them by raising communal fascist agendas. Their prime concerns are over hijab and halal, said Yechury.

Published: 12th April 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

CPM general secrertary Sitaram Yechury speaking to reporters at Nayanar Academy in Kannur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The CPM would take the leadership in unifying secular forces against the Hindutva communalism which has been posing serious threat to the secular nature of the nation, said Sitaram Yechury, the CPM general secretary. 

Speaking to reporters at Kannur on Monday, a day after the conclusion of 23rd party congress, he said CPM is determined to face the onslaught of Hindutva forces and would work in cohesion with other regional parties willing to cooperate in the fight. 

The BJP government at the Centre is not concerned about the issues that make the lives of people miserable like price hike of essential commodities, fuel price hike, poverty and unemployment. The state elections are being hijacked by them by raising communal fascist agendas. Their prime concerns are over hijab and halal, said Yechury.

A political alternative against this would be formed at the national level and CPM would play a pivotal role in it. In this fight, CPM would also bring in social and cultural organisations, he said. The CPM wants the census to compiled on the basis of caste, he said. “Only then that the real data on the people who are being neglected will be revealed.

In the social reality of the country, it is those who get oppressed in the name of caste are the same people who get oppressed economically,” said Yechury. “As of now, the Central government has no data regarding this. They are making data to suit their convenience,” he said. 

He said the BJP government at the Centre is trying to destroy the federal nature of the nation, which is being protected by the Constitution, and are trying to destabilise the states ruled by parties other than the BJP through anti constitutional means. 

