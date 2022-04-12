Funeral of former Bishop Stephan Athipozhiyil on Tuesday

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Thousands paid homage to Stephan Athipozhiyil, former bishop of Alappuzha diocese, who passed away at Arthunkal on Saturday. His mortal remains was taken from Arthunkal St Andrews Basilica Church after prayers on Monday morning. Later, the body was placed at his parish St Antony’s Church, Perunnormangalam, Chennaveli, and a Holy Mass was conducted.

The body was taken to Alappuzha Mount Carmel Cathedral by 2pm and placed inside the church to allow devotees to pay homage. People from all walks of life gathered at the cathedral to see their bishop for the last time. A funeral ceremony will begin at the cathedral early morning on Tuesday.

The funeral will be held at 10.30am. Diocese Bishop James Anaparambil will lead the prayers. He was the saviour of the fisherflok living on the coast of Alappuzha to Kochi. He had got involved in solving the problems faced by the fishermen and marginalised sections of people in the district.

Former minister G Sudhakaran said the bishop’s main objective in life was the upliftment of the fishermen community in the district. “He was a staunch supporter of the state government in implementing development projects, especially for the fisherfolk. He had shown interest in the construction of Andhakaranazhi bridge, Perumbalam bridge, Triple bridge, Cemetery bridge and District Court bridge.

He also supported the coastal highway project of the state government and alerted the government that it should not affect the fisherfolk living in the coastal belt of the district,” Sudhakaran remembered. He was very active in agitation for the rehabilitation of people who were devastated by the 2004 tsunami. When the state government hesitated to implement projects for fisherfolk after they suffered a huge loss, he was the main leader who united the community to get their demands fulfilled.