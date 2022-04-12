STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSRTC-Swift begins operations, trade unions boycott flag-off

However, trade unions, including Left-leaning organisations, boycotted the event to register their protest against the delay in disbursing salary to KSRTC employees. 

Published: 12th April 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 12:35 PM   |  A+A-

K-Swift long distance services of the KSRTC at Thampanoor bus station in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC-Swift, the new entity formed to manage long-distance services, began operations on Monday with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flagging off its first trip to Bengaluru from the central depot in Thampanoor. Pinarayi also promised all support to the KSRTC in its attempt to revive its fortunes.

However, trade unions, including Left-leaning organisations, boycotted the event to register their protest against the delay in disbursing salary to KSRTC employees. Unions affiliated to the INTUC and the BMS boycotted the event alleging that Swift would sound the death knell for KSRTC. 

Tight security had been put in place for the flag-off event in view of the trade union protests. Later, Transport Minister Antony Raju said it was natural for employees to protest after their salary was delayed. 
He said KSRTC has sought the support of the finance department to overcome the crisis.

Local Self-Government Minister M Govindan released a hand book on ‘Grama Vandi’, a bus service operated jointly by the KSRTC and local bodies. General Education Minister V Sivankutty inaugurated the KSRTC-Swift website. KSRTC-Swift has purchased 116 buses in the initial phase using the plan fund to operate new services.

