STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

With eye on tourism, seaplanes set to return, but in new avatar

The board invited expression of interest on Tuesday from aviation service providers to operate amphibious floatplane and/or helicopter services between its dams and reservoirs.

Published: 13th April 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ambitious seaplane project, grounded by the Oommen Chandy regime soon after being launched by the tourism department in 2013 following protest by fishermen, is all set to stage a comeback by piggybacking on the Kerala State Electricity Board. The KSEB plans to facilitate landing and takeoff of seaplanes using the facilities in its 18 major reservoirs. 

The board invited expression of interest on Tuesday from aviation service providers to operate amphibious floatplane and/or helicopter services between its dams and reservoirs. KSEB expects good response to the tender. The role of the board would be only that of a facilitator. 

In the first phase, float planes will be launched at the Banasurasagar Dam in Wayanad and Mattupetty Dam in Idukki. Both these dams are tourist destinations and there are several connected tourism spots in Wayanad and Idukki.

“The board’s responsibilities include issuing NoC to qualified operators to permit usage of water bodies as it is owned by us. Also, the board will grant permissive sanction for establishing the minimum necessary infrastructure required for operations. All the operational costs which include lease rentals, cost of crew, fuel, spares, maintenance regulatory fees etc will have to be borne by the service provider”, a senior board official told TNIE. Float Planes were introduced earlier in Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat. 

Chandy govt considered project a game changer

The advantage of having a float plane is that it requires only a floating dock, adhering to the Director General of Civil Aviation and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security guidelines. It can also fly to the four regular airports in the state. For operating helicopters, helipads have to be established.

Single engine Fixed Wing Amphibian Float Planes with a capacity of 6-12 passengers or twin engine planes with a capacity of 16 - 22 passengers will be in service. Seaplane project was conceived as a game changer for state tourism by the Oommen Chandy government which came to power in 2011.

Since then, three firms — Maritme Energy Heli Air services, Kairali Aviation and Seabird Seaplane — attempted to launch services connecting backwater and beach destinations. In December 2013, Kairali launched the first seaplane, but the inaugural flight was unsuccessful as fishermen blocked the backwater at Punnamada and prevented it from landing. Agitating fishermen, who had the support of opposition parties, expressed reservation that movement of seaplanes would adversely affect their livelihood.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Seaplanes Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp