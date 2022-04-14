Actor abduction case: Police in dilemma over quizzing Kavya at house

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are in a dilemma about the place where actor Kavya Madhavan, wife of film star Dileep, can be interrogated as part of further investigation into the actor abduction and rape case. Though Kavya was given a notice to appear for interrogation on Wednesday at Aluva Police Club, she insisted that the questioning should take place at her residence.

Recently, audio clips claiming the involvement of Kavya in the case came into public domain. Last Friday, the investigation team issued the notice to her to appear for interrogation on Monday. However, she requested the probe team to change the date to Wednesday as she was in Chennai. When the fresh notice was issued this week, she insisted that the interrogation must be held at her house in Aluva.

But the police team is reluctant to quiz her at the residence where Dileep also lives. Apart from it, Dileep’s brother Anoop and brother-in-law Suraj are also suspects in the case. During interrogation, the team has to play audio clips and show statements of witnesses.

The police fear that questioning Kavya at her residence will adversely affect the investigation. As a solution was yet to be found, Kavya’s interrogation did not take place on Wednesday. The police are likely to approach the court in this regard soon.

Meanwhile, Anoop and Suraj who were asked to appear for interrogation also did not turn up on Wednesday. They have asked for another date to appear.

The police are likely to take the delay on the part of witnesses to appear for questioning as a reason to extend the deadline for completing the probe. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had directed the police team to complete the probe before April 14. Recently, the police had approached the High Court seeking three more months to complete the probe.