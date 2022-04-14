STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Actor abduction case: Police in dilemma over quizzing Kavya at house

Recently, audio clips claiming the involvement of Kavya in the case came into public domain.

Published: 14th April 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Dileep Kavya Madhavan

Malyalam Actor Dileep and Kavya Madhavan. (Screengrab)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are in a dilemma about the place where actor Kavya Madhavan, wife of film star Dileep, can be interrogated as part of further  investigation into the actor abduction and rape case. Though Kavya was given a notice to appear for interrogation on Wednesday at Aluva Police Club, she insisted that the questioning should take place at her residence.

Recently, audio clips claiming the involvement of Kavya in the case came into public domain. Last Friday, the investigation team issued the notice to her to appear for interrogation on Monday. However, she requested the probe team to change the date to Wednesday as she was in Chennai. When the fresh notice was issued this week, she insisted that the interrogation must be held at her house in Aluva. 

But the police team is reluctant to quiz her at the residence where Dileep also lives. Apart from it, Dileep’s brother Anoop and brother-in-law Suraj are also suspects in the case. During interrogation, the team has to play audio clips and show statements of witnesses.

The police fear that questioning Kavya at her residence will adversely affect the investigation. As a solution was yet to be found, Kavya’s interrogation did not take place on Wednesday. The police are likely to approach the court in this regard soon. 

Meanwhile, Anoop and Suraj who were asked to appear for interrogation also did not turn up on Wednesday. They have asked for another date to appear. 

The police are likely to take the delay on the part of witnesses to appear for questioning as a reason to extend the deadline for completing the probe. Earlier, the Kerala High Court had directed the police team to complete the probe before April 14. Recently, the police had approached the High Court seeking three more months to complete the probe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dileep Kavya Madhavan Actor abduction case
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp