Accused, kidnapped man reach settlement; but court says ‘no’

KOCHI: An attempt by the suspects and a victim in a kidnapping case to settle the matter among themselves at Perumbavoor after three months of the incident backfired with the police opposing the plan and a local court denying anticipatory bail to the accused based on the police report.



The police said 38-year-old Babul Islam of Assam was kidnapped by three persons – Thahir, 33, of Mudikkal in Perumbavoor, Mojibur Rahman, 25, and another identifiable person -- and later released after taking a ransom amount of `50,000.

“The two accused produced a sworn declaration from the victim that the entire dispute between him and the accused has been settled and he has no objection in granting anticipatory bail to the petitioners. But the court refused to accept it considering the gravity of the crime,” said a police officer.

As per the FIR registered in the incident at Perumbavoor police station on December 24, 2021, Babul was kidnapped by the trio in a car around 10.30pm. He was released from detention only after the victim arranged the ransom amount which was delivered to the accused by one of his friends. The police said some financial dealings between the trio and Babul ended up in the former committing the crime. Police said the accused also allegedly manhandled the victim.

The sessions court dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Thahir and Mojibur on April 8 after the police filed a report stating that the duo has a criminal history and will tamper with the evidence.The court observed that the the case diary and documents produced show the trio kidnapped the complainant and assaulted him demanding ransom.

The complainant also sustained injuries. In such circumstances and considering the allegations against the petitioners and their criminal history, though the complainant had filed an affidavit, the petitioners cannot be granted bail, it said.