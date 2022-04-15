Yet another political murder in Kerala as SDPI leader hacked to death in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: In yet another political murder in the state, a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) was hacked to death in front of his father allegedly by members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



The murder happened when 43-year-old Subair, SDPI Palakkad district member, was returning home with his father, Kuppiyodu Aboobakar, on a bike.



According to the police, the incident took place at Elappully when the duo was returning home after Friday prayers. "A car that was following them knocked down their vehicle. Meanwhile, another four people who reached the spot in another car hacked him. Though he was taken to the Palakkad district hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead," said a police officer.



The victim's father also suffered some injuries after he fell from the bike.



Though the SDPI blamed the involvement of BJP and RSS workers behind the killing, no one came forward to take the responsibility.



The incident may have been a retaliation for the murder of 27-year-old Sanjith, who was also killed in a similar style by SDPI workers in November last year.



The police also recovered a car used for the murder, which was allegedly used by Sanjith. However, the police have yet to trace the people involved in the murder.



"We have launched an investigation. So far, we are not in a position to reveal the case details. But as per our preliminary investigation, it is a clear case of political killing," said a top police officer, adding that the weapons used by the gang have not been traced.