7-day Kubera Yagam begins

The seven-day Maha Kubera Yagam began at Kubera Temple of Economics at Chalavara in Palakkad on Sunday.

Published: 18th April 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Priests preparing the yanja fire amid chanting of mantras for Maha Kubera Yagam in Palakkad on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The seven-day Maha Kubera Yagam began at Kubera Temple of Economics at Chalavara in Palakkad on Sunday. The family temple of Palat Palace is the only one dedicated to Kubera, the Lord of Riches. MP V K Sreekandan inaugurated the yagam, which aims to invoke the blessings of Lord Kubera for prosperity and peace. 

The yagam is being held in three temporary sheds spread over 9,500 sq ft on a 15-acre venue. Cherumukku Vallabhan Akkithirippad, who has performed both Soma Yaga and Athirathram, is the master (yajamana) of the yagam. The yagabhumi was prepared using the soil from Pandukeshwar in Badrinath. Various discourses on religious texts and scriptures by prominent seers will be held during the Yagam. Jithin Jayakrishnan is the yagam coordinator.

