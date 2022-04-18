STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fitness of Kerala ministers’ official vehicles in focus

The accident involving the official car of Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday has brought the focus on the fitness of government vehicles.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The accident involving the official car of Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Friday has brought the focus on the fitness of government vehicles. It was revealed that the car involved in the accident had logged nearly 2 lakh km, even though government norms stipulate that the vehicles being used by ministers should be changed every three years or after they cover 1 lakh km. Sources said this is not followed religiously due to the state’s perilous financial situation. 

Balagopal’s vehicle met with the accident near Kuravankonam after one of its rear wheels and the disc got displaced while the vehicle was moving. However, since the car was not travelling at high speed, none was injured. A department-level probe had found that the vehicle had exceeded its usability, resulting in the accident.

Sources in the tourism department, which provides vehicles to ministers, said cars of several other ministers besides Balagopal had crossed the 1 lakh-km limit.  “Ministers still use cars that have logged more than 1 lakh km mostly due to financial reasons. Using them poses safety risks as they move at high speeds under police escort,” said a source. 

The tourism department has a special team headed by an assistant executive engineer to check the fitness of the vehicles used by ministers. Sources said though the team had recommended replacing old vehicles, no decision has been taken. Use of unfit vehicles at high speed not only poses a threat to passengers, but also other commuters, they said.

“Officials such as judicial officers regularly replace their vehicles. It may appear extravagant, but they are just following the norms to stay safe. Ministers should follow suit and change their vehicles when they clock the stipulated distance,” said a source.

