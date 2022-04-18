STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government backing PFI, SDPI, says Surendran

BJP state president K Surendran on Sunday accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of lending tacit support to the PFI, emboldening it to commit crimes in the state.

Published: 18th April 2022 04:11 AM

BJP state president K Surendran and others during the procession carrying the body of RSS leader A Sreenivasan to his house in Palakkad

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD:  BJP state president K Surendran on Sunday accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government of lending tacit support to the PFI, emboldening it to commit crimes in the state.

“Unlike other states, Kerala government is supporting extremist elements. It is opposing a CBI probe into the PFI’s activities,” he told reporters. He said the government’s comparison of such extremist outfits with RSS aimed at legitimising them. He alleged that SDPI too was functioning with the government’s support. “CPM is not giving the police freedom to carry out impartial investigations,” he said.

He alleged that the government was trying to trivialise murder of BJP activists in Alappuzha, Vayalar and Palakkad and said the party will bring the situation in Kerala to the Centre’s notice.

