Police urge court to seek explanation from Dileep over confidential documents found on his phone

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Police conducting further investigation in the sensational 2017 actor abduction and rape case on Monday requested the Additional Special Sessions Court to seek an explanation from actor Dileep regarding confidential court documents recovered from his mobile phone.

The prosecution made the request following a petition filed to interrogate court officials after documents of the case proceedings were recovered from Dileep's mobile phone.

The mobile phones of Dileep and his friends were seized as part of the case related to the alleged conspiracy hatched to kill the police officers who probed the actor abduction and rape incident. In the forensic analysis, a few court documents were also recovered from Dileep's mobile phone. This led the police to claim that court documents were leaked.

It was on March 30 that the police filed a petition to question officials of the trial court. The court sought an explanation in this regard from the Investigation Officer (IO). As directed by the court, the IO filed an explanation. However, the explanation also included a prayer to issue a notice to Dileep. The court has decided to hear the request by the prosecution on Thursday and directed Dileep's counsel to file an objection if required.

"The CD produced along with the explanation is played before this court using the laptop produced by the prosecution. The Public Prosecutor submitted that a copy of the CD will be furnished to the counsel of Dileep," stated the report.

Meanwhile, the ADGP Crime Branch filed a report related to the leak of a petition filed by the prosecution at the court to the media. The court noted in the diary that the report filed by the ADGP Crime Branch doesn't contain the details directed to be furnished by the court.

Regarding the filing of a report related to the further investigation conducted in the actor abduction case, the Public Prosecutor submitted that the police have approached the Kerala High Court to give three more months to complete the probe. The Kerala High Court will consider the request of the police on Tuesday.