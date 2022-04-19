Guv Arif Mohammed Khan condemns political killings in Palakkad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has condemned the political killings in Palakkad. The murders are unfortunate. It is sad that innocent people are losing lives. The government should take steps to help people regain their confidence in the rule of law. He said he hopes the government will take action.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Malegaon blast case: Victims write to CJ, HC registrar, seek extension of presiding special judge's tenure
Mushroom poisoning claims one more life in Assam; toll rises to two
Reveal names of those who offered bribe: Bajwa to Kejriwal
Mumbai airport operator asks Air India to vacate land that has four staff colonies
Mumbai Police arrest man who recced NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of MSRTC protest
HC issues notice to Centre on curbs on writing, publishing imposed on retired personnel of defence, intel organisations