Kerala HC to hear petition on rights violations at mental hospital on Tuesday

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The High Court will hear on Tuesday a petition filed by the amicus curiae on the human rights and Mental Health Act 2017 violations at the Mental Health Centre (MHC), Thiruvananthapuram. Advocate Ramkumar Nambiar, appointed amicus curiae in a related case, filed a fresh petition on Monday based on the two reports published by TNIE on April 13 and 14, which exposed the inhuman treatment meted out to inmates and the dilapidated condition of the oldest mental health centre in the state.



The petition urges the High Court to direct the Thiruvananthapuram District Judge and Medical Superintendent to report back to the court on the issues highlighted by this newspaper. According to a source, the High Court bench led by Justice Sathish Ninan will hear the petition on Tuesday. “A notice has already been served to the public prosecutor in this regard,” the source said.

After the series of reports on the human rights violations at the centre, MLA V K Prasanth — along with Thiruvananthapuram Additional District Magistrate Mohammad Sahir — visited the institution on Monday as per the direction of Health Minister Veena George. Prasanth told TNIE that a report would be submitted to the state government soon.

“We have come across a lot of violations at the institution. There is a severe shortage of beds at the hospital. Those cured are housed alongside mentally ill patients and food is not being served on time,” said Prasanth. He said lack of infrastructure is a major concern. “I have directed the superintendent to prepare a list of the furniture that can be reused after maintenance. We will seek help to get more beds for the institution through CSR initiatives,” said Prasanth.

Superintendent told to discharge cured patients still at centre: MLA

The MLA said two months ago, he had provided 15 beds and mattresses to the institution with the help of Canara Bank. “To avoid crowding, we have directed the superintendent to discharge cured patients who are still housed at the institution. We have also directed the hospital authorities to improve the hygiene standards in the kitchen,” said Prasanth. He said the public works department has been directed to complete the maintenance work at the institution quickly.

Health Minister Veena George has convened a meeting to discuss the issues at the Mental Health Centre and has decided to implement the master plan to improve facilities at the institution on a war footing. “KITCO has prepared a detailed project report on the master plan and immediate steps would be taken to release the consultancy fee to KITCO to take the project to the next level. The plan is to implement the project using KIIFB funding,” said Prasanth. He said the health minister has also taken steps to release the salaries to the security staff at the hospital which has been due for the past 11 months.