Pinarayi promoting violence in Kerala: Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of promoting violence in the state. 

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Monday accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of promoting violence in the state. He said over 50 political murders had taken place during the Pinarayi government’s tenure. 

“The CPM favours minority and majority communalism, both of which are bane to society. Pinarayi is handing swords to both forces and, as per the new trend, saying ‘chambiko’,” he said, referring to the dialogue from Mammootty-starrer Bheeshma Parvam and to the slang which is sometimes used to denote violence. He also blamed the police for not learning anything from the twin political murder in Alappuzha last Onam. “The Palakkad murders could have been avoided had the police been vigilant,” he told reporters at Indira Bhavan.

