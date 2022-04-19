Yechury used car owned by SDPI man with criminal record: BJP

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The BJP and CPM have engaged in a slugfest over the rental car used by CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury during the 23rd CPM Party Congress held in Kannur. BJP Kannur district president N Haridas alleged that the car was owned by a SDPI worker from Nadapuram in Kozhikode who is involved in criminal cases.

This has exposed the unholy nexus between CPM and SDPI, he said. “I am not talking about any convoy car but the vehicle in which CPM’s top leader travelled. Was CPM unable to arrange any other vehicle? What does it convey?” wondered Haridas. CPM Kannur district secretary M V Jayarajn dismissed the charge and said the party does not check the political affiliation of the car rental agency.

“We rented cars from the agency, ‘Calicut Tours and Travels’. BJP has rented cars from the same agency in the past. This allegation is ridiculous. Those jealous of the success of the CPM party congress have come up with the allegation,” he told reporters.

Sidique, who owns the car, said he belonged to IUML and had no connection with SDPI. “I did not give my car to anyone directly. I had entrusted my friend to give the cars on rent and he might have given it for the CPM party congress. The BJP Kannur district chief has lost his mind,” he said.