Action likely against CPM's George M Thomas for 'love jihad' statement

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The CPM has called its district secretariat meeting on Wednesday to discuss the controversial remarks of secretariat member George M Thomas in the Kodanchery issue. Thomas had said M S Shejin’s marriage with a Christian woman (Joisna Joseph) after elopement had disrupted communal harmony, that ‘love jihad’ existed and the same was mentioned in a party document. After courting controversy, he said the love jihad comment was a slip of tongue.

Sources said the CPM state committee viewed the issue seriously and wanted action taken against Thomas. Though CPM district secretary P Mohanan dismissed the love jihad allegation, he agreed with Thomas that “Shejin should have convinced the woman’s family before marrying her, instead of eloping with her”. Meanwhile, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told reporters that Thomas’ remarks on love jihad were not the party’s stand.