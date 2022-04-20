STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Expert panel to study mental health centres’ condition

Health minister and High Court spring into action following TNIE reports on MHC in state capital

Published: 20th April 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Wards in Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in capital | file pic

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday convened a high-level meeting and appointed an expert committee to look into the present condition of the three mental health centres (MHC) in the state and submit a detailed report. The move comes after TNIE, through a series of reports, brought to light the human rights abuses and Mental Health Act 2017 violations at the MHC in Thiruvananthapuram. She also promised better treatment and infrastructure at the MHCs.

The minister said steps would be taken to expedite the modernisation projects at the MHCs. The state government has sanctioned Rs 400 crore, Rs 98 crore and Rs 100 crore to develop the MHCs in Kozhikode, Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram in that order, she said.

Veena said the government would rehabilitate thousands of people who are forced to live at rehabilitation centres and MHCs after recovering from the illness. The meeting also decided to strengthen security at the MHCs and deploy more staff to ensure proper care of patients.

Dist judge asked to file report on steps to be taken 

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday directed the Thiruvananthapuram district judge, who is also the chairman of the monitoring committee of the mental health centre (MHC) in the state capital, to carry out a detailed enquiry into its sorry state of affairs.

The High Court also directed the judge to submit a detailed report on the measures that have to be taken to ensure better living conditions for the inmates at the MHC. The court issued the order while considering a memo filed by amicus curiae V Ramkumar Nambiar citing a series of reports published by TNIE on the pathetic and inhuman condition of the MHC in Thiruvananthapuram.

The memo stated the state is duty-bound to look after its subjects and ensure that proper treatment is given to them at the earliest, more so in case of mentally ill patients who can’t fend for themselves without the help and care of others. The district judge had visited the centre last week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veena George mental health centres Thiruvananthapuram
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp