I don’t want to see her anymore, says father of Joisna Joseph

Joisna’s father Joseph on Tuesday said his daughter was with the wrong person now.

Published: 20th April 2022

MS Shejin and Joisna Joseph

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Joisna’s father Joseph on Tuesday said his daughter was with the wrong person now. He said he wanted to see her in the High Court on Tuesday, but she refused to see him and his wife. Joseph said he no longer wanted to see his daughter and agreed with the court’s decision.

“We still believe that she made a wrong decision. However, we are not bothered about her future anymore. We tried our best to talk to her, but she refused. She’s under the influence of people who have political intentions in this relationship,” Joseph said. Meanwhile, MS Shejin revealed that DYFI supports the couple and has appointed advocate KS Arun Kumar to represent him in High Court. 

“When the news spread that I had kidnapped Joisna, the party tried to contact me. They couldn’t contact me and it created chaos and concerns. We have been receiving immense support from the DYFI ever since we appeared before Thamarassery Munsiff Magistrate Court last week and expressed our decision to get married. We went into hiding for a few days considering the opposition and reactions from Joisna’s family,” he said.

