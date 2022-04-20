STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Cabinet approves hike in bus, taxi and auto fares, to be effective from May 1

The minimum bus fare for the first 2.5 kilometres will be hiked from Rs 8 to Rs 10. The fare for each additional kilometre will be increased from 90 paise to Rs 1.

Published: 20th April 2022 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

KSRTC buses parked at the Central bus station at Thampanoor in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A cabinet meeting on Wednesday gave approval for a fare hike for buses, autos and taxis as per the decision taken earlier. The new rates will be effective from May 1, 2022. A government order regarding the hike will be issued soon.

The minimum bus fare for the first 2.5 kilometres will be hiked from Rs 8 to Rs 10. The fare for each additional kilometre will be increased from 90 paise to Rs 1. The rates of KSRTC Fast passengers, superfast and deluxe services will change accordingly.

The auto fare for the first 1.5 kilometres will be increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30.  The additional kilometres will be increased from Rs 12 to Rs 15. The fare for taxis below 1500 cc will be increased from Rs 175 to Rs 200 for the first five kilometres. The fare for each additional kilometre will be increased from Rs 15 to Rs 18.

For those above 1500 cc, the minimum charge will be increased from Rs 200 to Rs 225. The fare for each additional kilometre will be increased from Rs 17 to Rs 20.

The decision regarding the appointment of a commission to study the concession rate is pending. The government has taken a cautious approach to concession fees as various students unions have opposed the hike.

