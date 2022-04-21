50-storey residential tower in Kozhikode set to be Kerala’s tallest

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The tallest residential tower in the state is set to come up in the heart of Kozhikode city. The proposed building of Galaxy Builders — Atmosphere Galaxy Builders — will reach a height of 167 metres near Malabar Christian College.

“Once completed, Atmosphere with 50 floors and an area 2,50,000 sqft will be the tallest residential tower in the state. We will have 50 floors in addition to basement and ground floor,” said Janzeer Ahamed, the CEO of Galaxy Builders. The ground-breaking ceremony of the project was held on April 17 and the construction is expected to be completed by March 2026.

Classed as luxurious apartment complex, Atmosphere will have 82 residential units starting from second floor comprising 40 four BHK, 26 three BHK and 16 two BHK. The maximum occupancy estimated during the operation phase is 474 residents.

The builders claim that top class engineering consultants such as RWDI Wind Engineering Services and JW Consultants LLP, whose imprint was stamped in the skyscrapers of Burj Khalifa and Shanghai Tower, have designed the project using advanced wind engineering studies.

As per the application submitted for the environmental clearance to the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, the high-rise is expected to cost Rs 80 crore. According to the office-bearers of CREDAI Kozhikode, Choice Paradise - a residential skyscraper in Tripunithura - is the currently the tallest residential complex that boasts of 40 storeys and a height of 137 metres.