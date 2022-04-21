Eyeing global reach, Kerala Khadi products hitch a Flipkart ride

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Authentic products from the Kerala Khadi and Village Industries Board stable will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart under the brand Kerala Khadi. Industries Minister P Rajeeve signed an MoU with Flipkart earlier this month in Kannur.

Khadi Board vice-chairman P Jayarajan said the move was intended to attract the young generation towards khadi products, including apparels. The board will avail the service of designers at the Institute of Fashion Technology-Kerala (IFTK) to design the apparels.Khadi Board sources said Flipkart has promised not to charge referral fee for the products for one year.“We hope to roll out our products on Flipkart before Onam. The new move will give our products the much-needed publicity,” said an official.

Khadi joins hands with IIT Chennai

To formulate a long-term development plan, the board has also entered into a partnership with Indian Institute of Technology, Chennai. Jayarajan said the Board is into diversification and will bring out ready-made dresses at about 200 outlets. In 45 premium outlets, service of IFTK designers will be made available. This will enable the customers to get their dress designed according to their needs, he said.

To rejuvenate the khadi sector, 75 showrooms will be opened. One is already operational at Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram. Parking, stitching alteration and laundry facilities will be made available at these new showrooms. To enhance the customer relation, qualified professionals having masters degree in business administration (marketing) will be deployed in the showrooms.