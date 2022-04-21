STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fresh Left alliance: Jayarajan proposes, IUML says not now

Published: 21st April 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

EP Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF convener EP Jayarajan on Wednesday extended an open invitation to the Muslim League to join the front, but the latter declined the offer, albeit politely, saying it has no such plan for the time being.Interacting with visual media here, Jayarajan indicated that new parties would join the Left front. The LDF has a declared policy of expanding the front. “It’s up to the Muslim League to take a call on whether to join the Left front or not. If IUML leaves the Congress-led UDF, the Left front will consider bringing them to our fold,” he said. 

Jayarajan said it’s for the IUML to spell out its stance. “Let IUML make its stand clear, then we will take a call. Now they are part of the UDF. Now the IUML is under pressure as they have differences of opinion with the UDF on many issues,” he said. Resentment is brewing within the UDF, and several unexpected parties will join the LDF, he added.

Jayarajan’s statement hints at a major policy shift from the times of A Vijayaraghavan at the helm of the LDF. The latter had alleged that the Muslim League had turned into a religious fundamentalist organisation. Senior Muslim League leader P K Kunhalikutty politely declined Jayarajan’s invitation, saying joining the LDF is not on the IUML agenda now. The League’s aim for the time being is to strengthen the UDF. 

“That was just a casual reference by Jayarajan. I don’t think they even discussed such a possibility within the LDF. Jayarajan was expressing his personal political view. Currently, there is no reason per se for the IUML to take up the issue for discussion,” he said. 

Another senior IUML leader M K Muneer was more vocal in his opposition to Jayarajan’s offer. League is not loitering around like a ‘wandering ghost’ in the hope of getting into the Left camp. “We are not desperate for a berth. But at least the LDF has realized our true worth. We will stay put with the UDF,” Muneer said. Rumours have been rife in political circles over the LDF cozying up to Kunhalikutty for quite some time. This had not gone down well with a section of IUML leaders.

Major  policy shift
Jayarajan’s statement hints at a major policy shift from the times of A Vijayaraghavan
Vijayaraghavan had alleged the IUML had turned into a religious fundamentalist organisation
Rumours have been rife in political circles over the LDF cozying up to Kunhalikutty

