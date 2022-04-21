Sculptures, reliefs, murals... Kerala’s oldest college gets a makeover with ‘Hues of Time’

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The colourful relief sculptures are a delightful sight on the walls lining the road leading to the main gate of the CMS College here. Once on the campus, delight turns into excitement as one beholds a beautifully curated sculpture garden spread over several acres. One of the oldest colleges in India, CMS is getting a makeover in sync with the times.

Having celebrated its bicentenary a few years ago, the college is aiming to enrich the campus with its ‘Hues of Time’ project. “According to the new National Education Policy, higher education centres should diversify their activities rather than confining themselves to the concept of offering arts and science courses. The Hues of Time project intends to promote enjoyment and study of art in its original form,” said college principal Varghese Joshua.

Being implemented in four phases, ‘Hues of Time’ is nearing completion. The college had earlier organised a camp to create 200 paintings for its art gallery. In the second phase, murals were also painted at various spots on the campus. The third phase saw the college start work on the sculpture garden. Six sculptures have been completed, work on the seventh is progressing.

“Renowned sculptor K S Radhakrishnan is creating the seventh sculpture. The designing of the garden will be done in tune with his suggestions,” Joshua said. The fourth phase of the project involves the reliefs on the walls lining the passageway leading to the main gate. “The relief sculptures depict important events and milestones in the history of the college,” the principal said.

The college’s 200-year history has already been crafted in 60 frames by as many as 30 artists, led by T R Udayakumar. The historical moments finding place among the relief sculptures include the entry of women to college education and the visit of king Swathi Thirunal Rama Varma to the CMS Press. The work to set up a museum using a Rs 2-crore state government grant will also commence soon on the campus. The 8,600 sq ft museum will showcase the historical, literary and cultural heritage of the college.