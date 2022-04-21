STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will uproot each and every stone being laid for Silverline: Kerala Opposition leader Satheesan

Satheesan also blamed the LDF Government for the bus fare hike.

Published: 21st April 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition leader VD Satheesan.

Opposition leader VD Satheesan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition Leader V D Satheesan has come down heavily on K-Rail authorities for resuming stone laying for the Social Impact Assessment study at Kazhakoottam Karichara, after almost a month. Talking to reporters at Cantonment House, Satheesan reiterated that the stones will be uprooted. 

He also challenged the LDF Government to take action against party workers and added that there have no qualms in facing punishment.

The stone laying was on hold from March 24, ahead of the CPM Party Congress. But on Thursday the authorities reached Karichara for stone laying. The local residents opposed the move following which there was minor tension between the Mangalapuram Police and the protesters. 

"Congress party workers have no qualms in going to jail for uprooting the stones. We will uproot each and every stone being laid for Silverline," said Satheesan.

In response to questions on LDF convener EP Jayarajan extending an invitation to IUML to join the LDF camp, Satheesan urged the former to first set his house in order. He maintained that Jayarajan need not worry about UDF as the front is in a comfortable position. Satheesan also blamed the LDF Government for the bus fare hike. 

"It was an unscientific decision to increase the bus fare. There are lapses in the fare stages. The distance for minimum bus fare has been increased to 2.5 km. Therefore it will be Rs 4 per km which is not at all feasible. Kerala is now first in terms of bus fare in the country", added Satheesan.

He also blamed power minister K Krishnankutty's failure in tackling the crisis at KSEB. He pointed out that even the CPM and CITU leadership are also blaming the power minister for the KSEB fiasco.

