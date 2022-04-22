STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BPCL directed to pay Kerala PCB Rs 2 crore for unscientific greenbelt

The NGT also directed the PSU to increase the density of tree cover in the areas already earmarked for greenbelt, in consultation with the state forest department.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

BPCL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to pay an environmental compensation of Rs 2 crore to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) within two months for the unscientific greenbelt developed by them. The order was passed by NGT while hearing petitions filed by residents’ associations living near the government-owned oil company’s Ambalamugal compound. 

The NGT also directed the PSU to increase the density of tree cover in the areas already earmarked for greenbelt, in consultation with the state forest department. As per the NGT order, if the amount is not paid, the state PCB has been directed to take steps to recover the same from BPCL as per the law.  The tribunal also directed BPCL to maintain the greenbelt along the boundaries as far as possible and plant species that will not cause any impediments to safety measures of the existing plants as per the guidelines issued by the different departments.  

The company has been directed to maintain the greenbelt along the boundary in consultation with the safety departments concerned. The NGT directed the SPCB to suggest the methodologies by which the complaint of sound pollution can be avoided caused by the BPCL unit.

It has directed the company to implement the PCB’s suggestions to the letter and spirit. The NGT authorised the regulating authorities to take appropriate action against BPCL for non-compliance with the conditions, if any, imposed in the environmental clearance and other clearance or permission granted, strictly by law. The tribunal directed the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests to ensure that, in future, if BPCL  applies for any expansion within the area available in the industrial complex, they are to conduct a carrying capacity study. 

ALL CONDITIONS COMPLIED WITH, SAYS BPCL
Reacting to the tribunal’s order, the BPCL spokesperson said, “BPCL Kochi Refinery has always displayed the highest level of commitment towards compliance with all conditions and stipulated norms regarding protection of health, safety and environment of our employees and stakeholders. We have taken utmost care to incorporate all necessary features which ensure safety during normal operations and emergency conditions.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT BPCL Kerala Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp