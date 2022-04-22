Kanam rejects EP Jayarajan’s ‘indecent proposal’; debate over IUML entry

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new LDF convener’s open invite to the Muslim League to join the Left fold has once again opened a debate in state politics over whether the League will switch sides or not.

A day after LDF convener EP Jayarajan extended an invitation to IUML, with the latter declining it politely, the CPI, the second biggest party in the Left front, has openly rejected his statement.

CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran termed it as E P Jayarajan’s individual opinion and added that LDF expansion is not part of the immediate agenda. Jayarajan might have just responded to media queries, he said. “No discussions were held in the Left front over LDF expansion. The IUML is now part of another political front. So, what Jayarajan said can be considered as his individual opinion. The CPI is not against LDF expansion. But the front should discuss it first,” he said.

Former LDF convener and CPM politburo member A Vijayaraghavan, who has been vocal in his criticism against the Muslim League, said the CPM hasn’t changed its stance towards the IUML. Jayarajan, on the other hand, went a step ahead on Thursday, and showered praises on senior League leader P K Kunhalikutty. He even corrected Kanam saying LDF expansion is indeed on cards. Jayarajan said he stands by his invitation to IUML to the Left front. “Kunhalikutty is a kingmaker in political tactics. The LDF will go for a tactical approach to win all 20 seats in the Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan urged the LDF convener to set his house in order before inviting others. He maintained that Jayarajan need not worry about the UDF as the front is in a secure position. “Jesus Christ had told the Jerusalem daughters that they need not cry for him. He said, ‘instead, cry for yourself and your children’. I have the same thing to say to Jayarajan. He need not worry about UDF as it is the LDF whichis plagued by issues. NCP leader P C Chacko has already expressed his difficulty (in continuing in the LDF),” said Satheesan.

Stepping up his attack on the new LDF convener, the Opposition leader recalled that the CITU had expressed strong displeasure against Power Minister K Krishnankutty. The trade union has expressed similar opposition to Transport Minister Antony Raju and Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine. Satheesan also recalled that at the DYFI meet, resolutions were passed against the CPI. With more leaders joining the political discourse, the debate over IUML’s possible Left entry is once again gaining momentum in the state’s political circles.