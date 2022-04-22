STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala government greenlights higher education reforms

A third Commission, tasked with suggesting amendments to outdated university laws, is expected to submit its report shortly.

Published: 22nd April 2022

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Anytime, any level, anywhere learning' that allows a student the option to enter and exit academic programmes as per convenience and also facilitates academic credit transfer, are among the reforms that the government is planning to implement soon in the higher education sector.

A high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan discussed the reforms that were recommended in the interim reports of two Commissions appointed by the government in September last year. The academic panels were constituted to suggest reforms to the higher education sector in general and to revamp the examination system, respectively. A third Commission, tasked with suggesting amendments to outdated university laws, is expected to submit its report shortly.

ALSO READ: Kerala’s higher education sector to witness key reforms

According to a source who was privy to the discussions, the government has given the green signal to most of the recommendations in the interim reports of the Commissions and a formal announcement will be made soon.

"The Chief Minister underscored that all reforms in the higher education sector are welcome provided they do not undermine the affirmative actions taken by the state such as reservation and other provisions to ensure social justice," he added.

"Student Life cycle management, that digitally tracks students' progress through their entire academic journey from admission to award of degree, is another recommendation that may be implemented in the current academic year itself," said a source.

Another proposal that was discussed was to convert government colleges affiliated with a university as its 'constituent colleges'. This is being done to keep up with the changing definition and criteria of 'university' as per the latest National Education Policy.

"The meeting was of the view that the state needs to revamp the structure and functioning of its institutions of higher learning to be in tune with the changes in the National Education Policy. Or else it will prove detrimental to the state's institutions in terms of funding from the Centre," the source said.

