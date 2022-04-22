Kodiyeri Balakrishnan to leave for US for treatment

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will also leave for the US for treatment. While the Chief Minister is scheduled to leave on April 23, it’s learnt that Kodiyeri will go after that.

The party secretary’s charge has not been handed over to anyone.“Kodiyeri is going for a regular review by the end of April or in the first week of May. The visit is as directed by the hospital,” said a senior leader. As per available information, he is to proceed for two weeks of treatment.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will leave for treatment at Mayo Clinic in the US on April 23. He’s expected to be back on May 10. Both the chief minister and party secretary will be out of the state for some time. Both of them have sought permission for the same from the party central leadership.