Sreenivasan murder: Four PFI activists held

PALAKKAD: The arrest of four PFI activists in connection with the killing of RSS member A Sreenivasan was recorded on Thursday evening. The four arrested are Bilal, Rizwan, Riyaz Khan and Sahad, all natives of Palakkad district. They were part of the conspiracy as well as members of the attack team but they did not take part in hacking Sreenivasan to death directly. The six persons who hacked Sreenivasan are still in hiding. The arrested four had accompanied the six-member gang to the crime location, said ADGP Vijay Sakhare.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Telangana youth slits woman's throat for denying marriage proposal
HC seeks police stand on Khalid's bail plea in Delhi riots case, says speech not acceptable
Stephen Colbert tests positive for Covid
PM Modi holds talks with British counterpart Boris Johnson
4 arrested in Odisha for lynching man who mowed down villager
Mumbai Indians coach Jayawardene backs struggling Rohit, Ishan