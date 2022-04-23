STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP's AP Abdullakutty is Central Hajj panel chairman

BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty has been selected as the chairman of Central Hajj Committee.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

AP Abdullakutty

AP Abdullakutty. (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: BJP national vice-president AP Abdullakutty has been selected as the chairman of Central Hajj Committee. He was selected in the Hajj committee meeting held in New Delhi on Friday as the representative of the Union government. Kerala State Hajj Committee chairman C Muhammed Faizi has been selected as a member. 

This year the state has been allotted a quota of 5,747 seats to perform Hajj through  government channel. Till Friday noon, as many as 12,800 applications have been received, according to the office of the state Hajj committee. In 2019, close to 13,000 people had performed Hajj through government channel from the state out of the 96,000 applicants received. There was no Hajj in the last two years owing to Covid. Though there was a big demand to make Kozhikode an embarkation point, Kochi will be the only embarkation point in the state this year, Abdullakutty said.

This year, Saudi Arabia has allowed only those below the age of 65 to perform the holy ritual. According to sources, Kerala will get more seats once the vacant seats allotted to  other states are transferred to it. The applicants will be selected through a draw of lots which will be held between April 28 and 30.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Abdullakutty Hajj committee BJP
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp