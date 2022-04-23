EP Jayarajan's IUML invite unwarranted and untimely: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF convener EP Jayarajan drew flak at the CPM state secretariat on Friday for extending an open invite to the Muslim League. The party felt his invitation was untimely and unwarranted, and that he should be more vigilant while responding to the media in future. The secretariat observed that Jayarajan’s statement created confusion among the Left cadre as the party is not in favour of a political alliance with the League for the time being. The party had decided against drafting the IUML in the LDF, even if it opts out of the UDF.

“Unlike what the media reported, no decision was taken regarding the IUML at the CPM state conference. It is evident the IUML cannot continue in the UDF. There is resentment within the League. That’s what Jayarajan said in his statement. The party backed the CPI stance,” said sources.

The secretariat said expansion is not the immediate agenda of the Left front. Instead the LDF wants to expand its mass base by incorporating more individual leaders from other parties and social organisations.

Soon after the party corrected him, Jayarajan said he had not invited the IUML to the front. In a social media post, he said the Left front retained power without the IUML, with its seats increasing from 91 to 99.

“Many, both individuals and groups, are coming forward attracted by the Left policies. A vast alliance is being formed in the country against BJP and communalism, with Kerala looked up as a model,” he said.

Jayarajan had invited League to the Left front on Wednesday, a day after party named him the new LDF convener.

PARTY UNIT FOR G SUDHAKARAN FINALISED

The CPM secretariat on Friday finalised the party unit for senior leader G Sudhakaran, who was dropped from the state committee this March after he crossed the upper age cap. Sudhakaran was included in the branch committee at the Alappuzha district committee office. The decision was taken as per his request, said sources.