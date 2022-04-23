Kochi airport’s business jet terminal to be launched by August

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Optimising the available areas to generate more revenue streams from its non-aero segments, the Kochi airport is all set to commence operations of its business jet terminal — as a part of terminal-2 — by July-August this year. While the construction of another utility block catering to the VVIPs’ safe house has begun, the work on the third block — comprising a transit budget hotel for passengers on a short stay — has not started yet, said a source. Terminal-2 (T-2) comprises three utility blocks. The renovation of the business jet terminal had started in September 2021.

“Hopefully, we will be launching the business jet terminal by the end of July or the beginning of August,” the source said. Terminal-2, which has a built-up area of one lakh square feet, was used for domestic operations earlier. The estimated investment for the project is `30 crore. As part of the cost-effective renovation, 30 per cent of the built-up area of T-2 will serve as an exclusive business jet terminal catering to domestic and international business jets, the source added.

The authorities have planned several projects to boost revenue from the non-aero segment and enhance from the current 40 per cent to 60 per cent. Having accumulated losses in the previous financial year due to the pandemic, the airport expects a marginal profit from 2021-22. During the period, the authorities have ensured the generation of more revenue from its non-aero segments, like duty-free shops, shop rentals and the generation of 2.5 lakh units of electricity per day from the solar plants at Nedumbassery and Payyanur, and the hydropower project at Arippara. The surplus power will be fed to the KSEB grid.

Aircraft movement went up

The total aircraft movement grew by 60 per cent to reach 43,195, as against 26,986 in the previous financial year. While the aircraft movement in the international sector grew by 115 per cent, the domestic sector grew by 36 per cent. The airport now handles 1,190 air traffic movements per week.

The management introduced a slew of measures to ensure seamless traffic. “We have incorporated technology-driven processes. The airport has deployed automation-enabled technology at various checkpoints, and immigration counters,” said Kochi airport managing director S Suhas.With commercial flights resuming, foreign carriers such as Air Asia Berhad and Air Asia Thai are expected to start operations soon.

PASSENGER TRAFFIC DOUBLED IN FY 21-22

The Kochi airport registered nearly 100% increase in passenger traffic in the financial year 2021-22, compared with 2020-21. According to airport sources, the total passenger movement during the period from April 2021 to March 2022 grew by 92.6% with the international sector showing a growth of 142% and the domestic sector 63%.