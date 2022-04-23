STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Light to moderate rain, lightning likely in Kerala till Tuesday: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely in all districts till April 26, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:34 AM

One of the roads at Pippinmood in Thiruvananthapuram flooded after heavy rain lashed Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The downpour gave people a much needed respite from the sweltering heat | Vincent P

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning is likely in all districts till April 26, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty wind, with a speed reaching 30-40kmph is very likely at one or two places on Saturday and thunderstorm with lightning is very likely at one or two places from April 24 to 26.

“The rain is due to the influence of a tress formation closer to the state. It has moved from the Comorin sea to the Gulf of Mannar,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist at the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.“There could also be a slight influence of cyclonic circulation over the South eastern Arabian Sea,” he said.

Almost all districts received rain on Friday. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Kasaragod and Kannur received isolated heavy to moderate rain on Friday afternoon, bringing down the day’s temperature. There was downpour in Thiruvananthapuram, with the city recording 25mm of rainfall during a 30-minute spell. The Met Department had sounded yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam for Friday. 

NO WARNING FOR FISHERS
“The situation is likely to continue for a few more days,” Rajeevan said. Kannur, Kozhikode, Palakkad and Punalur recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37°C. The IMD has not issued any warning for fisherman.

