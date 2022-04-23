STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Temple rituals, poojas should be performed using pure items: Kerala HC

Other than Koovalamala, the offerings by devotees include oil, ghee, camphor bathi, agarbathi and plantain.

Published: 23rd April 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday held that a ritual or pooja in a temple has to be performed  using pure ‘vazhipadu’ and ‘pooja’ items. The Temple Advisory Committee constituted under Section 31A of the Travancore-Cochin Hindu Religious Institutions Act should keep constant vigil over the sale of vazhipadu/pooja items in the pooja stall situated on the temple premises, to ensure that the monopoly (kuthaka) rights holder is not selling any substandard vazhipadu/pooja items to devotees.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice P G Ajith Kumar said: “A ‘Kuthaka holder’ selling garlands made of stale or dry or decayed leaves or flowers or substandard vazhipadu/pooja items to devotees should be dealt with iron hands by the competent authority in the Travancore Devaswom Board. Such a person deserves no leniency and should be proceeded against in accordance with the relevant provisions.” 

The Bench issued the order while disposing of a suo motu case registered in connection with the irregularities in the sale of vazhipadu items, especially ‘Koovalamala,’ in Vaikom Sree Mahadeva Temple.
The court also ordered that the Temple Advisory Committee is required to maintain a constant vigil over the sale of vazhipadu/pooja items in Vaikom Sree Mahadeva Temple, to ensure that no substandard vazhipadu/pooja items are sold by the ‘Kuthaka holder’ to the devotees, from the pooja stall situated within the temple premises. It is the duty of the committee to see that regular traditional rites and ceremonies according to the practice prevalent in the temple are performed promptly.  

Other than Koovalamala, the offerings by devotees include oil, ghee, camphor bathi, agarbathi and plantain. The vazhipadu/pooja items offered by devotees, which are placed in front of Sreekovil, have to be properly accounted for, stored, and used according to the requirement.

The administrative officer shall maintain a proper account of surplus vazhipadu/pooja items like oil, ghee, camphor bathi, agarbathi, which should be used for various rituals, as per the customary practice, to the possible extent. The Assistant Devaswom Commissioner should take necessary action for the installation of a proper CCTV camera surveillance system in Vaikom Sree Mahadeva Temple, the court said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High Court
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp