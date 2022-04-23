Top officers, including ADGP Sreejith, transferred 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major reshuffle, the police department has transferred several senior IPS officers, including Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith, who is heading the investigation into the conspiracy case involving actor Dileep.

Sreejith has been transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner. Shaik Darvesh Saheb, who is now the Prisons ADGP, will replace Sreejith. Sreejith was appointed as the head of the special investigation team formed to probe the allegation that Dileep had hatched a conspiracy to harm the police officers, who had investigated the actress assault case. Dileep’s lawyer had recently complained to the government accusing Sreejith of fabricating evidence against the actor.

Vigilance Director Sudeshkumar has been appointed as Prisons DGP, while Transport Commissioner M R Ajithkumar has been posted as Vigilance ADGP. Sources said more transfers will be effected in the top echelons of the department in the coming days.