Coming soon: Cruise service from Kerala ports to Lakshadweep, Goa

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Norka-Roots is all set to launch a major tourism initiative that will let you travel to tourist destinations such as Goa and Lakshadweep from the ports of Kerala. A meeting towards in this connection was held at the Norka Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, under the chairmanship of P Sreeramakrishnan, resident vice-chairman, Norka-Roots, to explore the possibility of cruise service and freight services to Lakshadweep and Goa connecting the state’s ports. The project is being envisaged in collaboration with NRI investors whereby you can travel to the tourist destinations from the coasts of Kerala.

The meeting organised by the Norka Business Facilitation Centre saw the participation of Kerala Maritime Board officials, expatriate investors, shipping company representatives, prominent tour operators and port officers. Cruise services are being planned from ports such as Vizhinjam, Kollam, Ponnani, Beypore and Azheekal. The destinations include Lakshadweep, Goa and Mangaluru. According to Norka officials, the project, which will be launched for the first time off the coast of Kerala will pave the way for greater opportunities in the field of tourism development.

The pilot trip will be from Ponnani to Lakshadweep and is expected to be launched after the monsoon period. The shipping company representatives informed the meeting that September would be the ideal time for a test trip after the monsoon.

Ships with a capacity of 150 to 200 passengers are considered for service. The details of the cruise and arrangements to be made on the ships will be decided after separate discussions with the cruise company representatives. Kannur Port officer captain Pradeesh Nair has been assigned to prepare a detailed report on the project.