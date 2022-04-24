STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC sets aside posting of gen manager in KMRL

Kerala High Court has held that the appointment of the general manager (Marketing, alternative revenue and corporate communications) of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is illegal.

Published: 24th April 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has held that the appointment of the general manager (Marketing, alternative revenue and corporate communications) of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is illegal. “Being a public institution, the action of KMRL has to be transparent and above suspicion,” observed the court.

The interview committee had found Nireesh Chakkumkulangara the most suitable candidate for the post of general manager, that too by awarding him 30 marks higher than that of the next candidate, casting a cloud of suspicion over the selection process. The court directed KMRL to take necessary consequential action within one month. The court issued the order while allowing a petition filed by Suresh George, of Edappally, challenging the appointment. 

The petitioner was also included in the shortlist. The petitioner argued that Nireesh had not attained the minimum age prescribed for the vacancy at the time of inviting applications. Hence acceptance of the application, shortlisting his name and the appointment to the post are illegal.

KMRL argued that the interview board consisting of the managing director, three functional directors and an external expert had unanimously selected the candidate based on his performance and experience. The selection committee decided to relax the minimum age criterion by 19 days keeping in view the organisation’s best interest.

The petitioner submitted that the indisputable position is that the scrutiny and interview committees had no authority to deviate from the notified qualification with respect to the minimum age of a candidate, whether it be for 19 days or one day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro Kerala High Court KMRL
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp