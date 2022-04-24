Kerala HC sets aside posting of gen manager in KMRL

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has held that the appointment of the general manager (Marketing, alternative revenue and corporate communications) of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd is illegal. “Being a public institution, the action of KMRL has to be transparent and above suspicion,” observed the court.

The interview committee had found Nireesh Chakkumkulangara the most suitable candidate for the post of general manager, that too by awarding him 30 marks higher than that of the next candidate, casting a cloud of suspicion over the selection process. The court directed KMRL to take necessary consequential action within one month. The court issued the order while allowing a petition filed by Suresh George, of Edappally, challenging the appointment.

The petitioner was also included in the shortlist. The petitioner argued that Nireesh had not attained the minimum age prescribed for the vacancy at the time of inviting applications. Hence acceptance of the application, shortlisting his name and the appointment to the post are illegal.

KMRL argued that the interview board consisting of the managing director, three functional directors and an external expert had unanimously selected the candidate based on his performance and experience. The selection committee decided to relax the minimum age criterion by 19 days keeping in view the organisation’s best interest.

The petitioner submitted that the indisputable position is that the scrutiny and interview committees had no authority to deviate from the notified qualification with respect to the minimum age of a candidate, whether it be for 19 days or one day.