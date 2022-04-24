STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man arrested for sexually abusing, impregnating minor daughter in Kerala's Kasaragod

Published: 24th April 2022 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KANHANGAD: Hosdurg police on Saturday arrested a man for sexually abusing and impregnating his 17-year-old daughter. The girl is two-and-a-half-month pregnant and is admitted to Kannur Government Medical College Hospital in Pariyaram.

The 49-year-old father has been remanded in judicial custody, said Hosdurg station house officer KP Shine. On Thursday, the father brought the girl to a private hospital in Kanhangad after she complained of stomach pain. When the doctors did a CT scan, they found the girl was pregnant.

The father immediately left the hospital with the girl and went to a private hospital in Mangaluru. However, the hospital in Kanhangad immediately alerted Hosdurg police and shared the mobile number of the father with them. "We called the number and found where the girl was. We got the girl discharged and admitted her to Pariyaram medical college on Friday," said the inspector.

Police also took the man into custody. On Saturday, Hosdurg police took the girl's statement and based on that arrested her father. He has been charged with section 5 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for aggravated penetrative sexual assault.

If convicted, he will be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than 20 years but may extend to imprisonment for life, which means imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.

Kasaragod Kasaragod child abuse Father daughter rape Father rapist Kannur Government Medical College Hospital
Comments

