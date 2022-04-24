RSS worker Sreenivasan's murder: Three PFI activists remanded

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The three Popular Front activists which include the Imam of Shankuvarathode mosque Saddam Hussein, 30, who were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan for hatching conspiracy and providing logistic support was produced in the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court III in Palakkad on Saturday and were remanded.

Imam Saddam Hussein, of Akkiyampadam in Kanhirapuzha, was arrested late on Friday night for harbouring one of the conspirators and hiding the mobile phone of one of the alleged killers, H Abdur Rehman, of Shankuvarathode. The mobile phone of PFI activist Abdur Rehman was collected by his brother, H Mohammed Bilal, 22, and he had kept it inside one of the cardboard boxes in the mosque as per his deposition. It was after the evidence collection of Mohammed Bilal and Sahad, 22, at the mosque in Shankuvarathode on Friday that Imam Sadam Hussein was also made an accused.

The three PFI activists who were produced in court on Saturday were Saddam Hussein, 30, Ashraf, 29, of Kallumparambil, Kavilpad, and Ashfaq, 23, of Kunnumpuram. Thus, the number of PFI activists who were remanded for conspiracy and providing logistic support totalled seven on Saturday. However, the six PFI killers who came in three motorbikes to hack Sreenivasan are still at large.