Hindi filmmaker Saeed Akhtar to head Kerala State Film Awards jury 

Hindi filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza will head the jury to select the Kerala State Film Awards for 2021.

Published: 25th April 2022 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 03:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  Hindi filmmaker Saeed Akhtar Mirza will head the jury to select the Kerala State Film Awards for 2021. Director and film critic K Gopinathan and filmmaker Sundardas will be the chairmen of the two sub-committees on the preliminary jury. They will also be members of the final judging panel. 

Doordarshan former deputy director and documentary filmmaker Baiju Chandran, writers V R Sudheesh and Sushmesh Chandroth, sound designer Jissy Michael, filmmaker and screenwriter Sangeetha Padmanabhan and cinematographer Venugopal are the other members on the panel.  Apart from Mirza, Sundardas and Gopinathan, the final jury committee includes Hindi filmmaker Suresh Triveni, playback singer Bombay Jayasree, cinematographer and director Fawzia Fathima and sound designer Harindranath Dwarak Warrier.  

Chalachithra Academy secretary C Ajoy will be the member secretary of the preliminary and final judging committees. As many as 142 films have been submitted for the award, of which seven are children’s films. The jury screening is set to begin on April 28.

