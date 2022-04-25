Survey to boost enrolment in digital workforce management system in Kerala 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : As part of kick-starting the functioning of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission, the Local Self Government (LSG) department will launch a campaign named ‘Ente Thozhil, Ente Abhimaanam’. The campaign is aimed at ensuring maximum enrolment in the digital workforce management system that has been designed to link job providers and seekers.

According to LSG Minister M V Govindan, the guidelines for the survey have been finalised. The minister added that Knowledge Economy Mission intends to provide jobs to 20 lakh educated youth by 2026.

As part of the survey, details of people in the age group of 18-59 will be collected. Besides providing awareness about the various activities of the Knowledge Economy Mission, the survey will bring at least 10 lakh people under the digital workforce management system.

“For carrying out filed work of the survey, community ambassadors will be appointed under the aegis of Kudumbashree,” the minister said. The community ambassadors will be deployed in such a manner that there will be at least one community ambassador in each Community Development Society (CDS).