CPI too sets age cap for leaders

Taking a cue from the CPM, the CPI too has decided to set an upper-age limit for the party members.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

CPI flag

Image of CPI flag used for representational purpose (Photo | Bechu S)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the CPM, the CPI too has decided to set an upper-age limit for the party members. As per the decision taken by the CPI state executive, those above 75 years won’t be part of the state council and executive now. With this, senior leaders like C Divakaran and K E Ismayil would find themselves out.

The state executive has decided not to give exemption to anyone outside the age cap. The age limit for district secretaries would be 65 years, while for constituency secretary it will be 60 years. However, there won’t be any age cap for branch secretaries. The decision was originally taken at the national level.

The police action against SilverLine protesters drew flak at the CPI state executive. The CPI, which has been asking the government to address the concerns of the people while going ahead with the project, felt that the police handling of the protests was not in line with the Left government’s approach.

Some of the leaders who spoke at the executive pointed out that the police action against the protesters has defamed the government. The party is not against the government’s initiative, but it should be implemented by taking people into confidence, the leaders said.

