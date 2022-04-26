Guv Khan seeks explanation from Kerala, Kannur VCs on exam goof-ups

By Express News Service

T’PURAM/KANNUR: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has sought explanation from the vice-chancellors of Kerala University and Kannur University for serious goof-ups in examinations conducted by the universities. In e-mails to the vice-chancellors, V P Mahadevan Pillai and Gopinath Ravindran, the governor has sought clarification on why the goof-ups occurred.

Kerala University had given answer keys instead of the question papers to the students who appeared for BSc Electronics fourth semester examination in February. The goof-up remained unnoticed till a teacher pointed that out during valuation. The examination was subsequently cancelled and will be held on May 3.

Complaints from Kannur are that the university distributed old question papers to BSc Psychology students in the examinations held last Thursday and Friday.

On Saturday, Kannur University distributed last year’s question paper for the third semester botany examination on the subject algae and bryophytes.Meanwhile, the offer to step down from the post of Controller of Examinations at Kannur University by PJ Vincent was turned down by VC Gopinath Ravindran. On Monday, Vincent met the VC and communicated his decision to quit, owning up the moral responsibility of serious goof-up in examination. But, the VC is learnt to have advised him against the decision.

Sources in the university said Vincent will avail of leave for a week from April 28. It is learnt that he had applied for the leave earlier and the VC told him to take that break and come back before taking any decision.

The two-member committee authorised to enquire into the irregularities in connection with the examination will submit their report on Tuesday. The committee, which examined the files concerned, found serious lapses from a few teachers who set the question papers. They had repeated the same questions of previous years, leading to the controversy, said sources. The controller was not directly linked to the goof-up, said a source.